Deputy FM meets with UNDP delegation

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan held a meeting on July 24 with the delegation of experts of the Integration, Promotion and Policy Design Support of Sustainable Development Goals of UNDP’s Policy and Program Support Office.

The purpose of the New York delegation was to get acquainted with the UNDP goals nationalization process, assist in designing relevant strategic documents.

The Deputy FM presented the Sustainable Development 2030 Agenda of Armenia and its strategy, and recalled Armenia’s active involvement and efficient cooperation in the process of implementing the UN’s Millennium Development Goals.