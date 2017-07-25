Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 July

Three grandmasters to represent Armenia in World Chess Cup qualifiers


YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Three grandmasters will represent Armenia in the World Chess Cup tournament.

This year, Levon Aronyan, Robert Hovhannisyan and Hrant Melkumyan will represent Armenia in the tournament in Tbilisi.

The tournament will take place in September. Finalists of the event will be qualified for the world champion contender tournament.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration