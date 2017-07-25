Three grandmasters to represent Armenia in World Chess Cup qualifiers
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Three grandmasters will represent Armenia in the World Chess Cup tournament.
This year, Levon Aronyan, Robert Hovhannisyan and Hrant Melkumyan will represent Armenia in the tournament in Tbilisi.
The tournament will take place in September. Finalists of the event will be qualified for the world champion contender tournament.
