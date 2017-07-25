EU’s harsh talks with Turkey: Hahn-Cavusoglu loud conversation heard in next room

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The European Union and Turkey will have a ministerial-level meeting on July 25 in Brussels to discuss general agenda issue, as well as to attempt decrease the tension of the relations, which has occurred due to Turkey’s arrest of scholars, reporters, activists and oppositionists.

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, and Johannes Hahn, the Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations will hold talks with Turkey’s FM Mevlut Cavusolgu and the country’s minister for EU affairs Omer Celik.

Hahn told reporters before the meeting that he would like to agree with the Turkish side on energy issues, anti-corruption fight and continuation of high level dialogue on migration.

The EU Commissioner said the negotiations with the Turkish side will be very harsh. According to him, the latest conversation of his with the Turkish FM was so loud that it was heard in the next room.

“We don’t seek it, but we are human, therefore we can’t avoid emotional outbursts”, he said.