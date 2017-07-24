Works on creating ‘Military Disability Rehabilitation Center’ discussed at defense ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on July 24 met with the members of an initiative group to create a ‘Military Disability Rehabilitation Center’ in the #1 hospital complex of the M. Heratsi Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU), as well as military disabled undergoing treatment at the center, press service of the defense ministry told Armenpress.

From the very start the Defense Minister attached importance to this initiative, stating that it is one of the best manifestations of civilian stance. The Minister assured that the health recovery problems of disabled military servicemen will always be in the spotlight of the ministry.

YSMU rector Armen Muradyan briefed on the carried works and the upcoming programs to equip the center with necessary rehabilitation equipment.

At the end of the meeting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan expressed hope that the center will operate already in autumn and will enable the servicemen disabled while defending the homeland to recover their health.