Armenian Deputy FM hosts representatives of EP different subdivisions

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Karen Nazaryan on July 24 held a meeting with representatives of different subdivisions of the European Parliament, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenia-EU recent developments, the ongoing works on forming legal framework at different spheres, Armenia’s participation in the EU programs were discussed.

Deputy FM Nazaryan said majority of commitments reflected in the joint declaration of Riga summit have been implemented, by attaching importance to the active cooperation both with the EU structures, including the EP, and the EU member states aimed at completely implementing them.

At the request of the guests, Deputy FM Nazaryan presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries aimed at creating respective conditions for moving forward the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and highlighted that Baku’s unconstructive and provocative actions hinder that process.

Karen Nazaryan answered to numerous questions relating to urgent regional affairs.

Agreement was reached to continue such format meetings to discuss agenda issues.