Criminal cases launched over targeting civilian settlements by Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Department of Tavush province launched criminal cases over shelling of Chinari village of the province, destroying, damaging the kindergarten, property of villagers by the Azerbaijani forces, as well as attempt to kill a minor on July 20, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On July 20, from 13:00 to 18:30, the Azerbaijani forces fire shots towards Chinari village of Tavush province by targeting civilians. In particular, shots were fired towards a Chinari village resident, born in 2000, who hid behind a stone to avoid the Azerbaijani shots and stayed there for about 2 hours.

For a long time the village was under shelling as a result of which the kindergarten, houses of the residents, their property were destroyed and damaged. According to preliminary data, the damage amounts to more than 12 million AMD.

As a result, 5 criminal cases were filed at the Investigative Department of Tavush province.

Forensic examination is launched.