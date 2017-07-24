Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-07-17

YEREVAN, 24 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 478.85 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.51 drams to 558.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 7.99 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.47 drams to 624.32 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 152.84 drams to 19221.91 drams. Silver price up by 3.87 drams to 252.95 drams. Platinum price up by 293.39 drams to 14425.47 drams.



