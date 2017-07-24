Armenia’s Ombudsman expresses concern over Azerbaijani actions to Office of CoE Human Rights Commissioner

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan held a phone conversation with the representative of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe (CoE) over the shelling of bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province by the Azerbaijani forces on July 20-22, 2017, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Ombudsman Tatoyan expressed concern that the Azerbaijani armed forces are targeting mainly civilians and their property, shell the schools, kindergartens, houses of the village, especially at the times of the day when the possibility of causing danger to civilians’ life and health is higher.

The Ombudsman stated that the international community must publicly condemn the targeted actions against civilians.

According to the agreement reached between the Ombudsman and the Office of the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights, the data on the recent shelling towards bordering Chinari, Barekamavan villages of Tavush province and their consequences will be summed up and submitted to the Commissioner.