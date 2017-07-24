Polish Ambassador to Armenia awarded with Foreign Ministry Honorary Medal

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on July 24 held a meeting with Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Jerzy Marek Nowakowski on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Nalbandian attached importance to Nowakowski’s personal contribution to development of the Armenian-Polish ties at different spheres and awarded the Ambassador with Foreign Ministry’s Honorary Medal for his valuable input.

The Polish Ambassador thanked for highly appreciating his activity and the continuous support provided by the Foreign Ministry during his mission in Armenia.