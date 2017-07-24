Armenian 911 first-responders share the most funny calls & stories

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. 911 dispatchers receive the most various calls on a 24/7 basis, but some of them might get a bit too far.

From a frantic 911 call on a snake encounter to a possible suicide attempt – these seemingly serious incidents actually didn’t turn out to be what they appeared to be.

Hovhannes Khangeldyan, head of the National Center of Crisis Management (Emergency Situations Ministry), held a press conference today on various matters, and also mentioned a few funny stories.

“We got a call on a snake encounter in an apartment, naturally we responded as usual and emergency personnel were dispatched. A snake, however, wasn’t discovered, but a young couple was. Apparently one of the relatives had found out about them and called us. This, certainly is an unfortunate case”, he said.

Another citizen had dialed 911 and said that a young girl is trying to commit suicide on the roof of the nearby building. Emergency first-responders were immediately dispatched to the scene, only to find out the girl was simply dancing, having fun, and listening to music with her earphones.