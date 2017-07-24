Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

Armenian school kids win 6 medals in int’l Olympiads


YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian school kids have won 6 medals and were granted two certificates in the International Olympiads in Math and Physics, the ministry of education and science told ARMENPRESS.

The Math Olympiad was held July 12-23 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  The Armenian team won 2 silver and 2 bronze medals, and one certificate.  The school children study at the A. Shahinyan special school of Physics and Mathematics.

The Physics Olympiad was held July 16-24 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The Armenian school children won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal here.

 

Earlier in July, the Armenian team had won two bronze medals in the Chemistry Olympiad in Thailand.

 

 

 



