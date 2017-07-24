Armenia to participate in International Army Games
YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Over 1200 military serviceman from 22 countries arrived in Russia to participate in the International Army Games.
The Russian defense ministry said teams from Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kirgizstan, China, Kuwait, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan and South Africa have already began training.
The games will be held from July 29 through August 12.
Observers from seven countries will follow the events.
