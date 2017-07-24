+40 °C heat forecast in Yerevan for weekend

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists say +40 °C degrees is expected in Yerevan from July 27.

Gagik Surenyan, the director of the meteorology center of Hydromet Service (Emergency Situations Ministry) said a new heat wave will reach the country from July 27.

The daily mean temperature during those days will be higher by 5-7 degrees.

+38 - +40 °C is forecast for Yerevan, the Ararat Plain and Syunik.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in northern parts of the country on July 24 and July 25 in the evenings. Clear weather is expected July 26-28.

In Yerevan, abundant sunshine is forecast.