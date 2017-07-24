Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

President Sargsyan departs for brief vacation


YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS.  President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has departed for a short-term vacation.

A part of the vacation will be spent abroad.

During this period, the President will interrupt his vacation to visit Iran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President Hassan Rouhani, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

 



