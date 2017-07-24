Taliban suicide car bomber kills at least 24 in Afghan capital

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS.A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul on Monday, killing at least 24 people and wounding more than 40, and the death toll could rise, an Interior Ministry spokesman in the Afghan capital said, Reuters reports.

The Taliban, which is battling the Western-backed government and a NATO-led coalition for control of Afghanistan, has launched a wave of attacks around the country in recent days, sparking fighting in more than half a dozen provinces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Islamist group.