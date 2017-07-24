Serviceman found dead near military base
YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee has launched an investigation into the death of Junior Sergeant Vardan Melkonyan, an enlisted serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces.
The investigative committee told ARMENPRESS the body of the serviceman was discovered in the early morning of July 23 near an unnamed military base. The body was hanged.
