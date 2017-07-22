Azerbaijan opens heavy gunfire at Armenian bordering villages during Putin-Aliyev meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan created tensions along its border with Armenia On July 21 – the day when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in Sochi, as well as during days preceding the meeting.

From 23:00 July 21 to 01:00 July 22, the Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at the Barekamavan village of Armenia.

“Fortunately we don’t have neither material nor human losses. The situation is currently calm”, Barekamavan village official Mr. Michaelyan told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier on July 20, the Azerbaijani forces had opened heavy gunfire on Chinari village in Tavush province, causing significant material damages.