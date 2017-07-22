Russian arms supply to Azerbaijan raised during meetings with Moscow officials, says Armenian senior MP

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan, the chairman of foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament believes Russian arms supply to Azerbaijan to be one of the most complicated issues in the Armenian-Russian relations.

During a press conference on July 22, Mr. Ashotyan mentioned that this issue is regularly raised during meetings of Armenian and Russian officials, be it formal or informal.

“The Russian side is justifying it as an economic tool, a tool for supervising the military-political situation, however these [justifications] aren’t convincible”, Mr. Ashotyan emphasized.

The senior lawmaker mentioned they’ve had “closed discussions” with their Russian colleagues over the matter.

He said the Russian arms supplies to Azerbaijan is harming Russia itself, therefore this issue needs a solution.

At the same time, the MP says he doesn’t want the discussions over this matter to become a “reality show”, but the “society must be informed about this issue”.

Ashotyan emphasized that Armenia’s political agenda is different from that of any other country, “perhaps with the exception of the Republic of Artsakh”.