Relative calm in line of contact during past week, Artsakh military says
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact has been relatively calm during the past week.
The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS Azerbaijani forces made over 200 ceasefire violations from July 16 to July 22. Azerbaijani forces mainly used various caliber firearms.
The Artsakh military refrained from taking countermeasures and continued their service.
