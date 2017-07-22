Mayor vows infrastructure & tourism development for Armenian resort town Tsakhkadzor

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian resort town of Tsakhkadzor, a popular tourist destination and a spa town in the country’s Kotayk province, is boosting its appeal with numerous new projects.

Soon a huge entertainment center will be built in the town, which will operate a cinema, a skiing rink and all other facilities for leisure.

ARMENPRESS talked with the town’s mayor, Arthur Harutyunyan, to get a better idea about the projects.

“I’m serving as Mayor of Tsakhkadzor since 2012, but I’m a local of the town and I can personally see how public interest for our town is growing daily. The government has also a role in this, because it is implementing various program for the development of tourism in Tsakhkadzor”, Harutyunyan said.

According to him, 80-100 thousand tourists were visiting the town yearly about five to seven years ago, whereas now the number is reaching 800,000.

“I also attach importance to various events and different festivals for raising awareness and developing Tsakhkadzor. The Leonid Yengibaryan International Pantomime Festival is especially interesting. The event attracts more than 5000 tourists to town in just a few days”, the Mayor said.

In addition to the planned entertainment complex, the mayor said they are regulating the asphalt-concrete laying in streets. “I think we will have a more interesting Tsakhkadzor in three years”, he said.

The Leonid Yengibaryan International Pantomime Festival is an annual event which is held in Tsakhadzor, Armenia. It begins today, July 22 and will last until July 25th.