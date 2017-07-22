Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in 6 months amount 9000 with over 120K rounds fired

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the official information of Artsakh’s military, Azerbaijani forces made nearly 9,000 ceasefire violations in the line of contact during the first half of 2017. The Artsakh defense ministry told ARMENPRESS the Azerbaijani troops fired more than 121,000 rounds at their positions in the abovementioned period.

In addition to firearms, the Azerbaijani military used SPIKE anti-tank guided missiles ( 3 projectiles), TR-107 multiple rocket launchers ( 5 projectiles), D-30 and D-44 cannons (244 projectiles), 60mm, 82mm and 120mm mortars (1373 projectiles) and various types of grenade launchers (250 projectiles).

The Azerbaijani special forces also attempted several incursion attacks, which have been detected by the Artsakhi military and were forced to retreat by suffering losses.

The February 25 attempt is especially noteworthy, when the Azerbaijani sabotage-infiltration squad suffered total failure and was forced to retreat, leaving five of their killed soldiers behind.