Armenian justice minister meets with Czech counterpart in Prague

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s justice minister Davit Harutyunyan met with his Czech counterpart Robert Pelikan on July 21 in Prague.

The ministers discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, namely the judicial systems of both countries and issues related to legal mutual-assistance.

The Armenian justice minister visited Czech Republic’s Probation and Mediation Service, where he reviewed their experience and presented the works of the Armenian justice ministry’s state probation service.