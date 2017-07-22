LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-07-17

LONDON, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.10% to $1926.00, copper price up by 1.12% to $6035.00, lead price up by 0.63% to $2243.00, nickel price up by 0.05% to $9615.00, tin price up by 0.32% to $20175.00, zinc price up by 0.71% to $2764.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $57500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.