Minister Hakobyan says UN needs to adopt convention on Diaspora

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora Minister of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan says it is necessary to raise an issue at the UN to adopt a declaration and later convention on Diaspora, reports Armenpress.

Thanks to the convention, Diaspora rights and links will be protected internationally.

“Armenians have the world’s most widespread Diaspora in 118 countries of the world. This is the reason that we want to raise an issue at the UN to create a working group which will adopt declaration and convention on Diaspora. In that case no any state will violate the rights of Diaspora-Armenians”, Hranush Hakobyan said at the meeting with teachers training program within the frames of Diaspora summer school.

The Minister also attached importance to the fact of Diaspora-Armenians’ being dual citizens. Today over 100.000 people from Diaspora are dual citizens. “I think this number is still low. It is important to arrive in the homeland freely. I want that you serve as an example for others to become dual citizens”, the Minister stated.

Minister Hakobyan introduced on the meeting participants that in addition to educational programs the Ministry also organizes meetings for teachers with state, public-political figures. Visits to historical sites, museums are also being organized. In terms of exchange of experience the visits to schools are also important.

Armenia has 38 pan-Armenian organizations, 724 churches, 1004 schools, 34 museums, 103 center for Armenian studies, 637 cultural centers in Diaspora, and more than 300 media operate in more than 40 countries. We have the most structures in the CIS states, Georgia, North America, East Europe, Turkey.