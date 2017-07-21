Luys Foundation scholarship student assures world should be better introduced on Armenia’s resources

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The world should see what resources Armenia has, Arpi Yusufyan – Luys Foundation’s scholarship student, told reporters after the meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan on July 21, reports Armenpress.

She arrived in Armenia together with the remaining scholarship students to carry out activity within the frames of ‘Let’s Develop Armenia Together’ program.

This year Arpi graduated from the Harvard University. She has arrived in Armenia also to work at Dilijan central school.

“Harvard is a unique experience for me and is distinguished in a sense that it attracts students as much as possible so that they will come and study there. I am from America, however, there are also students from Armenia. The university creates a unique atmosphere of diversity. Currently I am working at the university’s Psychology Department, but I hope my visits to Armenia will be continuous and I will be able to continue my activity and complete my works here. In any case I imagine myself in Armenia”, she said who visited Armenia for the first time and is very impressed.

She told about laboratories operating in Dilijan and assured that such laboratories are not so much in the world, it is necessary to more thoroughly present this fact to the world.

“These laboratories are used only by several students, and I think it is necessary to tell that there are such laboratories in Dilijan, Yerevan. This must be done at the right time and now it’s the right time”, she said.