Parliament and Amberd Research Center sign memorandum of cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on July 21 held a meeting with Rector of the Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE) Koryun Atoyan, Director of Amberd Research Center operating within the ASUE Armen Grigoryan and researchers, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Parliament’s Vice Speaker Mikayel Melkumyan and several MPs.

During the meeting the cooperation opportunities of the parliamentary standing committee on economic affairs, the ASUE and Amberd Research Center were discussed.

Speaker Babloyan highly appreciated the mutual partnership of the research center and the standing committee on economic affairs.

Chairman of the standing committee Khosrov Harutyunyan attached importance to the partnership between the sides and said from now on the researchers of Amberd center will be the committee’s expert-consultants.

ASUE Rector Koryun Atoyan thanked the Parliament Speaker and Khosrov Harutyunyan and attached importance to the mutual partnership, adding that it will contribute to process of developing and adopting laws on economic affairs.

Vice Speaker Mikayel Melkumyan, as a lecturer at the ASUE, expressed hope the cooperation will provide wide chance for carrying out more thorough works.

At the end of the meeting Khosrov Harutyunyan and Koryun Atoyan signed a memorandum of cooperation.