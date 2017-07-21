Theatres’ artistic directors interested in having new cadres, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is confident that artistic directors of the theatres of Yerevan are interested in having new cadres and talented people, the President said at the meeting with Luys Foundation’s scholarship students, in response to the question of one of the students who said how it is possible to create greater opportunities for youth to present their art at various state theatres, since it seems Yerevan’s theatres carry out monopolistic activity, reports Armenpress.

“I am aware of a program that Artur Janibekyan tries to implement, and the program aims to have a private platform which will be free for both the directors and actors. If we manage to implement it, it will be what you propose. It’s very difficult to enter a creative team and force with administrative measures to liberalize or give chance to young actors to try their capabilities, just try perhaps is a little costly for them. If we manage to create this first option, it will be quite enough”, Serzh Sargsyan said.