President Sargsyan promises Luys foundation’s student to create wider opportunities for developing new ideas in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Luys Foundation scholarship students on July 21, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan promised one of the students to talk to President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on developing innovative ideas in Artsakh and providing wider opportunities to youth to continue their activity there, reports Armenpress.

The scholarship student spent the last 10 days in Artsakh and noticed lack of faith on people to create new business and innovation.

“It’s understandable since people have families, and it is difficult to create something there and move forward since in case of failure all chances are being lost. But in Yerevan the examples of successful startups have increased. Another problem is that sometimes by making changes in the existing systems difficulties emerge, which is, of course, the same in all countries since it is impossible to change a system in a day, but in Yerevan the issue in terms of solution recorded quite progress since startups are being presented and move forward, and even do not face such difficulties sometimes and are able to bring the innovative ideas to international market. How can a similar system be created in Artsakh?” the student said, adding that he will be happy to carry out activity in Artsakh and stay there.

President Sargsyan promised that these opportunities will be created in Artsakh. “If the talk is mainly about Artsakh, it can be done based on TUMO center. We will create that opportunity”, the President said, assuring that young people in Artsakh can have greater opportunities than in Yerevan.