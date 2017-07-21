President Sargsyan expresses hope for hockey development in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on July 21 held a meeting with President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) René Fasel, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest in Armenia, President Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope his first visit to Armenia will significantly boost the development of hockey, one the most popular sports in the world. At the meeting the sides attached importance to the membership of Armenia’s National Ice Hockey Federation to the IIHF.

Serzh Sargsyan said although hockey is not developed in Armenia, certain steps are being carried out to develop this sport in the country. He added that necessary infrastructures are being created in Armenia, the hockey second tournament will be opened soon in Yerevan in accordance with all standards.

Serzh Sargsyan thanked René Fasel for the readiness to contribute to hockey development in Armenia. The sides agreed that this type of sport has development opportunities and potential in Armenia and consistent works are necessary on this path.