Armenia is international security exporting country – Armen Ashotyan

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan – Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, on July 21 hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to Armenia Richard Mills, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Armen Ashotyan highly appreciated the bilateral relations, including also at the inter-parliamentary platform. In this context he attached importance to the effective partnership between the respective committees of the parliaments of the two countries and the intensification of contacts between the parliamentary friendship groups.

In his turn the US Ambassador congratulated Ashotyan on his election as Chairman of the committee and attached importance to deepening the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

“The standing committee on foreign affairs is one of the key structures of parliamentary diplomacy. We expect to continue the already formed partnership with the committee under your skilled leadership, and reach new achievements on strengthening the bilateral ties”, Richard Mills said.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon the formation of ‘Analytic Council’ working group created by the initiative of the standing committee and its activity goals. In this context the possible cooperation ways with the US Embassy were discussed.

The two officials also discussed the regional affairs. They attached importance to ensuring security and stability in the region, as well as peacefully settling the existing conflicts.

In this context speaking about the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Ashotyan attached importance to its peaceful solution, ensuring peace and stability in the region and highly appreciated the US role in this issue as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country. Ashotyan stated that Armenia expects from the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs more addressed approaches.

At the end of the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to further cooperation and steps.