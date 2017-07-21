Diaspora minister praises Glendale’s Armenian Eagles Foundation for patriotic activities

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan held a meeting on July 21 with members of US Glendale’s Armenian Eagles Foundation – Andranik Baloyan, Vahram Shalvardzyan, Araks Galstyan. Anahit Nazaryan, project leader of the Armenian Border NGO was also present, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The American-Armenian foundation has financed business programs in Armenia’s bordering regions in cooperation with the Border NGO.

Armenian Eagles is implementing five programs in Baghanis community, including the launch of a sewing workshop and financing of service business ideas.

The minister welcomed the guests and thanked them for their patriotic activity. The minister namely said: “I am very grateful as an Armenian, as a representative of the state. The country begins at the borders, the bordering villages. Villages must be strengthened. There is huge work to do in any village. Your movement must become Pan-Armenian in nature. The youth is initiative, active and organizing. You must become the moving force and unite others around you. I am fascinated, proud that this kind of young people are growing up in and out of the country, who are concerned about strengthening Armenia’s borders even by living abroad. A powerful generation is growing, we are immortal, eternal. Our knowledge and capabilities are infinite. Our vision, our goal, future and dream is powerful Armenia”.

The guests thanked the minister for the warm welcome and encouraging words.

Andranik Baloyan presented their impressions, their projects, prospects and opportunities.

“We are very impressed, upon talking to the villagers we understood that the prospect of working and having their jobs gives them hope for tomorrow. The villagers’ excitement inspired us. If many similar projects are implemented, the situation can change. Opportunities must be created for working people”, he said.