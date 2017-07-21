President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of first-aid station in Garnakar village

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. On July 21 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended a solemn opening ceremony of the community center and a first-aid station in Garnakar village of the Martakert region, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

According to the President the expansion and modernization of infrastructure network in rural areas has always been and will remain in the authorities' spotlight.

President Sahakyan awarded American philanthropist of Armenian origin, member of the "Motherland" union Barunak Cheliqean with "Gratitude" medal for implementing these initiatives and supporting Artsakh by highly aprreciating his and the union's patriotic activity.