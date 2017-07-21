ArtsakhEnergo state-owned energy company privatized

STEPANAKERT, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. United Energy Company has bought the ArtsakhEnergo CJSC as part of the Artsakhi government’s privatization program. ArtsakhEnergo was previously a state-owned company, and the privatization tender took place on July 21.

The other bidder was Inteco Energo.

Tigran Abrahamyan, the CEO of United Energy Company, said they are bound to make 2 billion 700 million drams worth of investments in ArtsakhEnergo during the upcoming five years, to maintain the salary fund for at least one year and increase the minimal salary to 75 thousand drams, to maintain the tariffs for the upcoming three years etc.