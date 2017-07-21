Armenian president congratulates newly-elected Indian counterpart

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on being elected as President of India, wishing good health and successes, and eternal peace and happiness to the Indian people.

“I am sure that during your tenure our friend India will continue its upwards development – having significant contribution in establishment of regional and international stability and peace.

Armenia greatly values the comprehensive development and continuous strengthening of the mutually beneficial partnership and historically deeply rooted relations with India. I am sure that through joint efforts we will succeed in raising the Armenian-Indian relations to a new qualitative level, for the benefit of our peoples’ welfare”, the Armenian president said in a letter.