Vice-Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan holds meeting with US Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Vice-Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ms. Arpine Hovhannisyan, who also acts as the leader of the Armenia-USA friendship group, held a meeting on July 21 with US Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Richard Mills.

Hovhannisyan attached importance to the continuous efforts of the United States aimed at strengthening the democratic institutions in Armenia, effectiveness of the anti-corruption fight, development of the civil society and implementation of reforms.

The US Ambassador highly valued Hovhannisyan’s personal contribution and efforts in deepening bilateral relations, and expressed confidence that the cooperation with the legislative body will be as effective as it was with the executive.

“The friendship and partnership of our states is long lasting, strong and versatile. We expect to continue our partnership with the parliamentary friendship group – with your skilled leadership. Together we will strengthen parliamentary ties between the USA and Armenia and will form new opportunities for cooperation”, the US Ambassador said.