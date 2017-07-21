Fun Armenia tourism campaign kicks off

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The FUN ARMENIA Campaign has kicked off with the assistance of the state tourism committee. The campaign is organized by the eli.fun leisure and tourism platform and the Armenian office of PicsArt photo design and editing network.

Fun Armenia’s purpose is to discover and present every single part of Armenia. Both Armenians and Artsakhis, as well as foreign tourists can take photos and share the tourism “other” Armenia.

People can publish photos, which will show the uniqueness of Armenia and Artsakh.

An official from the state tourism committee said this is a good platform for presenting Armenian tourism sightseeing locations and opportunities from another point of view, and discovering new locations.

The committee said the best photos will be used on the Armenia.travel website, while surprises await the winners.

Tigran Tchorokhyan from eli.am said the winners will have a chance for a crazy vacation in Armenia.

He says there is a misconception among locals that vacationing in Armenia is more expensive than abroad, however this in untrue. Armenia offers numerous tourism opportunities, ranging from nature tours, cultural and adventure tourism, and alternative options.

Everyone who is willing to take part can simply login to PicsArt or a social network and post the photos using the #funArmenia hashtag and add a short comment.