Armenian FM meets with US Trade representative

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on July 21 with Assistant United States Trade Representative for Europe and the Middle East Dan Mullaney.

Mullaney said the US attaches importance to the development of multilateral partnership with Armenia and deepening of commercial ties.

The sides recalled their 2015 meeting in Washington, and the signing of an investment and trade framework agreement between Armenia and the US at the presence of President Serzh Sargsyan.

The sides discussed issues such as the Armenia-USA intergovernmental commission’s work.

They touched upon further development of partnership in the IT sector.