Ombudsman’s bilingual report on Azerbaijani shelling of bordering villages sent to int’l structures
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Ombudsman’s report in French and English on the fact-finding missions in Armenia’s bordering Baghanis, Voskevan and Koti villages have been sent to international structures.
The Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS this is another step to notify the international community on the Azerbaijani bombardments of civilians.
The reports are available on www.ombuds.am
14:13, 07.05.2017
