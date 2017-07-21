No Armenians among earthquake victims in Kos island, Greece

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the Armenian Embassy in Greece, no Armenian nationals were affected by the earthquake which struck near the island of Kos, the foreign ministry said on twitter.

A powerful quake struck the Aegean Sea near the Turkish and Greek shores.

According to RIA Novosti Turkey’s resort town Bodrum and Greece’s Kos island were impacted the most.

The quake struck at an estimated depth of 10km some 12km off the Turkish resort city of Bodrum in Mugla Province, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The magnitude was 6,7.

A mild tsunami was reported in the Aegean.

70 people sought medical treatment in Bodrum. According to initial reports, two people died on Kos island with 120 being injured.