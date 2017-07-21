UNIDO provides $2mln for textile & footwear development in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The UN Industrial Development Organization launched an ambitious project, providing 2 million dollars to Armenia for developing the textile and footwear production branch.

According to Anita Traviani, project leader of UNIDO, this branch has huge potential in Armenia.

A center is planned to be opened, which will act not only as an educational center, but will also offer services.

“Our goal will be to develop the textile and footwear production branch in Armenia based on international experience. Armenian producers will be trained in the center on how to make European standard shoes. This is a long term process, however it is the only way for Armenia to be able to make shoes with acceptable European standards”, Traviani told ARMENPRESS.

The center will offer export, financial management, skills development services.

Traviani said they wouldn’t have been able to initiate the program without the assistance and interest of the ministry of economic development and investments.

The center is planned to be opened in September.