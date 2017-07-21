Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 July

United defeats City: Rashford scores net after Mkhitaryan’s assist


YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. During the Manchester United – Manchester City friendly match, Armenia’s football superstar, midfielder for the Reds, made a spectacular assist which was followed by Rashford scoring the net. 

Manchester United defeated Manchester City by 2:0.

The match was held in the USA, where the Reds are on a training camp.

Mourinho substituted Mkhitaryan in the 62nd minute.

 

 



