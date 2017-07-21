LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-17

LONDON, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.89% to $1924.00, copper price down by 0.08% to $5968.00, lead price down by 2.15% to $2229.00, nickel price down by 0.41% to $9610.00, tin price up by 0.68% to $20110.00, zinc price down by 1.13% to $2745.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.44% to $57500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.