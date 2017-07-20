Forcing people to learn language that is not their mother tongue is unacceptable, says Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. It is unacceptable to force people to learn the language that is not their mother tongue, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.

“Forcing the person to learn a language which is not his/her native language is as unacceptable as lowering the level during the teaching of Russian. I call on the heads of the Russian regions to pay specific attention on this”, Putin said at the session of the Council of Interethnic Relations. He said Russian is an official and interethnic communication language.

“It [Russian] cannot be replaced by anything. It is a natural, spiritual mold of our multinational country, everyone must know it. The languages of the peoples of Russia are an inseparable part of a unique culture of the peoples of Russia, learning these languages is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, it is a voluntary right”, Putin said.