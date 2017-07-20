Syrian-Armenians’ construction company to construct second building in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan on July 20 hosted Syrian-Armenian businessmen Hakob Pilavchyan, Martiros Pozakalyan and Karush Ghazelyan who established HYELAND construction company in Aleppo in 2005 which has constructed 11 buildings in the city, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The company moved to Yerevan in 2012 where it constructed a residential building.

“The company is ready to construct the second building. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director of Kuwait National School, editor of Azdarar daily Karo Arslanyan”, the Ministry said.

Welcoming the guests Minister Hakobyan attached importance to the efforts of Diaspora-Armenian businessmen on making investment programs in Armenia. “We are from different birth places, but we all are Armenians. Your slogan is ‘We have returned to the homeland, we construct houses’”, the Minister said.

The repatriated businessmen thanked for the warm reception. They presented the company’s programs, prospects and opportunities, invited the Minister to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the new building which will take place soon, as well as expressed readiness to cooperate on solving the issues faced by Syrian-Armenians.