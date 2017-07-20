Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 6.1%

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index for January-May 2017 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 6.1%, reports Armenpress.

The National Statistical Service has introduced the current-operative preliminary main macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia.

Decline was registered in the construction and gross agricultural production sectors.

Construction volume decreased by 10% compared to the same period of the previous year, and the volume of gross agricultural production recorded slight decline- 1.4%.

The electricity production volume increased by 5.2% in January-May 2017 compared to January-May 2016. Service volume (trade excluded) increased by 10.9% compared to January-May 2016.

Consumer price index increased by 0.5% in January-May 2017, and the industrial production price index increased by 3.8%.

Trade turnover increased by 12.6%.The industrial production volume comprised rose by 12.4%. Average monthly wage decreased by 0.8% (156 thousand 468 AMD).

External trade turnover volumes rose by 24% (2 billion 815.1 million USD) compared to January-May 2016, moreover, the export grew up by 21% (993.9 million USD) and the import rose by 25.8% (1 billion 821.2 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 484.57 in January-May.

All absolute rates are presented based on current prices.