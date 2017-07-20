PM Karapetyan hosts delegation of Korea’s Jeollabuk-do province

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan hosted Korea’s delegation led by head of Jeollabuk-do province Song Ha-Jin, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

At the meeting issues relating to the development of bilateral economic ties were discussed.

The PM said the Armenian Government carries out constant reforms aimed at creating favorable conditions for improvement of business environment and investment programs.

Song Ha-Jin said the Korean businessmen are interesting in carrying out investment programs in Armenia, adding that during the visit they had productive meetings with the Armenian partners. He presented the spheres having development potential in the province led by him, such as agriculture, tourism and information technologies.

PM Karapetyan stated that the Armenian side is interesting in developing the Armenian-Korean ties in those spheres which can give new impetus to the cooperation of the two countries.