Ram Nath Kovind elected president of India

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Ram Nath Kovind, former governor of the northern Indian state state of Bihar, has been elected as the country's new president, the Hindu reports. Kovind will be sworn in on July 25.

He defeats Opposition candidate Meira Kumar, garnering more than 65 per cent of the votes in the Electoral College.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee received an overwhelming majority of votes from the country’s lawmakers.

Mr. Kovind defeated Opposition candidate and former Lower House Speaker Meira Kumar.