Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-07-17

YEREVAN, 20 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 478.62 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.20 drams to 550.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.91 drams to 620.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 24.73 drams to 19114.19 drams. Silver price up by 0.97 drams to 249.75 drams. Platinum price down by 28.39 drams to 14233.89 drams.