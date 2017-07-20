Tourist wearing “Armenia” T-shirt causes uproar in Azerbaijani shopping mall
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian tourist wearing a shirt with “Armenia” written on it has caused a stir in Baku, Azerbaijan.
According to Minval media, the tourist was spotted in the Azerbaijani capital’s 28 mall.
The tourist entered the shopping mall, and upon seeing the writing on his shirt, visitors and employees of the venue began complaining to such extent that security personnel were forced to make the tourist change his clothing.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 18:52 Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 6.1%
- 18:00 PM Karapetyan hosts delegation of Korea’s Jeollabuk-do province
- 17:39 Ram Nath Kovind elected president of India
- 17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-07-17
- 17:25 Asian Stocks up - 20-07-17
- 16:51 Tourist wearing “Armenia” T-shirt causes uproar in Azerbaijani shopping mall
- 16:47 Political scientist attaches importance to President Sargsyan’s approach in Armenian-Russian relations
- 16:32 Government changes legal status of Matenadaran into foundation
- 16:17 Armenian, Moldovan foreign ministers exchange congratulations on 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties
- 16:10 Government extends inspection-free period for businesses
- 15:24 Minister of labor & social affairs briefs president on ongoing reforms
- 15:19 Germany changes policy for Turkey: Angela Merkel backs FM’s statements
- 14:56 ARF minister denies rumors on party’s withdrawal from government
- 14:49 Food safety service scrutinizes dairy production branch amid heightened control
- 14:47 Erdogan suggests Germany to swap reporter for generals
- 13:45 Russia to supply tanks to Iraq
- 13:31 We wanna defeat every opponent, be it City, Real or Barcelona – says Mkhitaryan
- 13:21 Infamous Perincek to run for president in Turkey
- 13:11 New deputy minister of territorial administration & development appointed
- 13:08 Government specifies licensing procedure for casinos
- 12:53 Armenia joins UN’s space Rescue Agreement
- 12:36 Armenia to announce int’l tender for single transportation route network
- 12:17 Eurasian Economic Union countries discuss price-formation regulations of gas and oil
- 12:13 Armenian government ratifies joint military detachment deal with Russia
- 11:54 Azeri kangaroo court sentences Lapshin to 3 years imprisonment
- 11:45 Armenia’s wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan to undergo another surgery in Poland
- 11:37 PM Karapetyan instructs to tackle and regulate unlicensed use of natural resources
- 11:15 US Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
- 10:52 National Day of Armenia to be held August 16 in Astana Expo 2017
- 10:48 US President Trump nominates defense contractor executive as Army Secretary
- 10:00 Regular tourism bus routes launched in Artsakh
- 09:54 German-Turkish relations plunge into crisis, foreign minister Gabriel cuts short vacation
- 09:48 Armenian Eagles Foundation from USA supports bordering villages with business financing
- 09:43 5,6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s north-east
- 09:34 Turkey warns Germany on possible assassination attempt on Erdogan
14:43, 07.15.2017
Viewed 3941 times Azerbaijan cuts ties with Uber and Yandex.Taxi for company’s director being ethnic Armenian
19:48, 07.13.2017
Viewed 3369 times European Parliament lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to stop using own civilians as human shield
14:45, 07.14.2017
Viewed 2614 times ‘Mkhitaryan puts Armenia on the map’ – Marca
14:44, 07.13.2017
Viewed 2532 times Business environment between Armenia and EU will further improve in case of signing the new agreement – French Ambassador
17:17, 07.13.2017
Viewed 2320 times Yandex Taxi & Uber ink 3,7 billion dollar deal, new service available in Armenia