Tourist wearing “Armenia” T-shirt causes uproar in Azerbaijani shopping mall

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian tourist wearing a shirt with “Armenia” written on it has caused a stir in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to Minval media, the tourist was spotted in the Azerbaijani capital’s 28 mall.

The tourist entered the shopping mall, and upon seeing the writing on his shirt, visitors and employees of the venue began complaining to such extent that security personnel were forced to make the tourist change his clothing.