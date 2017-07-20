Political scientist attaches importance to President Sargsyan’s approach in Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. In his latest interview President Serzh Sargsyan clearly presented Armenia’s stance on the Armenian-Russian relations, Andranik Mihranyan - Russian political scientist, Candidate in historical sciences, Professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told reporters on July 20, commenting on the President’s recent interview to Armenia TV’s “R-Evolution” program, reports Armenpress.

He said President Serzh Sargsyan presented that Russia is Armenia’s ally, and of course, that country has its own interests. “Armenia can maximally use the opportunities given by the ally. Many depends not on Russia, but on Armenia. The development of the army, economy, science and other spheres first of all depends on Armenia”, the political scientist said.

According to him, there are rarely people in the Armenian politics who have their own views on different issues and present them logically. “During the interview Serzh Sargsyan didn’t avoid to answer any question, including on his political future. This is the uniqueness of the President. This speaks about his experience, in any case he is in politics for so many years”, Mihranyan said.